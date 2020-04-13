Lunch donated to front-line workers at Rhode Island Hospital

A parade of fire trucks and police cruisers lined the streets outside of Rhode Island Hospital on Saturday, to pay thanks to the front-line workers inside the hospital.

This was all organized by Donnie Palumbo, a civilian member of the Providence Police Department.

He knows the sacrifice first responders make on a daily basis, and he wants hospital workers to know we all appreciate their hard work, so lunch was on him.

“I’ve always had a place in my heart for the hospital. I feel with everything going on right now they need a little bit of a boost up,” Palumbo said. “So I figured we could bring food and do a procession of police and fire trucks would kind of pull the spirit a little bit.”

Palumbo says 25 local restaurants donated food for him to give to staff members at the hospital.