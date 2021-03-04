Long-awaited hugs making all the difference to elderly residents

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s nothing like the embrace of a warm hug bringing an end to a very long and lonely time for so many.

The wait is finally over for residents at the Saint Antoine Residence Community in North Smithfield, finally getting the chance to hold their loved ones.

Tears of joy and laughter filling the facility this week as family and friends greeted one another with open arms.

As the vaccine roll-out continues, new state guidelines now allow masked visitation rights to elderly residents inside facilities like these.

It’s been a long journey from “Monday Night Lights,” their weekly drive-by parade greeting, starting over a year ago, to small in-house festivities and activities to help pass the time.

Nothing quite compares to finally being back in the arms of a loved one.

