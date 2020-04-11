Local realtor hands out ‘safe’ Easter treats to families

SOUTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Anne Whiting Real Estate knows the importance of home, and in these times, staying home. Realtors have had to shift the way they do business, focusing more on virtual tours of houses. They’ve found creative ways to keep their business thriving and creative ways to still reach out to the community.

Saturday morning, the office, located on Elm Street in South Dartmouth, offered free pre-packaged Easter baskets for families, as a pick-me-up in these difficult times. Safety was of utmost importance, with the company saying volunteers packaged the hand-painted bags using gloves and masks and three days prior to distribution. Among the treats were wrapped candies.

During this time of social distancing, the office is also participating in a national movement called The Rainbow Hunt. Families and businesses are encouraged to post a rainbow in their window so that children can go on a scavenger hunt, of sorts, driving around town searching for them.