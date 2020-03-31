Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Local Photographer’s ‘Windows of Hope’ Supports Main Street Businesses

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Photographer Cait Costa comes from a family of small business owners.

“Me being a small business myself, I woke up last Friday morning and just felt so terrible for a lot of the businesses closing doors and trying to offer take out,” Costa said.

Now, she’s using her talents to help those in her community of East Greenwich who are struggling, by starting “Windows of Hope 2020.”

Costa is hitting the road, using her time to shoot families who are inside their homes at no cost, while remaining outside on the street, during this time of social distancing.

In return, she asks they “pay it forward,” making a donation of their choice to a Main Street restaurant hit hard during the Coronavirus crisis.

“The first three days, I believe I shot about 60 families and as of today we will have over $3,000 for Main Street businesses,” Costa said. (Update: As of Monday, March 30, 2020 donations reached more than $5,200.)

Click here if you want to be a part of ‘Windows of Hope 2020.’

We want to share your stories, videos and photos of kindness and compassion during these tough times you can email me at msardelli@wpri.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com