Local Photographer’s ‘Windows of Hope’ Supports Main Street Businesses

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Photographer Cait Costa comes from a family of small business owners.

“Me being a small business myself, I woke up last Friday morning and just felt so terrible for a lot of the businesses closing doors and trying to offer take out,” Costa said.

Now, she’s using her talents to help those in her community of East Greenwich who are struggling, by starting “Windows of Hope 2020.”

Costa is hitting the road, using her time to shoot families who are inside their homes at no cost, while remaining outside on the street, during this time of social distancing.

In return, she asks they “pay it forward,” making a donation of their choice to a Main Street restaurant hit hard during the Coronavirus crisis.

“The first three days, I believe I shot about 60 families and as of today we will have over $3,000 for Main Street businesses,” Costa said. (Update: As of Monday, March 30, 2020 donations reached more than $5,200.)

Click here if you want to be a part of ‘Windows of Hope 2020.’

We want to share your stories, videos and photos of kindness and compassion during these tough times you can email me at msardelli@wpri.com.