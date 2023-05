NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of a local Korean War veteran is hoping to make his dad’s birthday special.

Joseph Alves turned 92 years old this week.

Alves is a widower and he can be lonely, so now his son is asking for the public to send cards for his birthday to make him smile.

Those who want to give Alves a card or letter can send them to PO Box 3149 Narragansett, Rhode Island 02882