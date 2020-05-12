Local Boy Scouts get together through ‘Cooped Up Campfire’

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America is making the most out of the COVID-19 situation by hosting virtual campfires.

On Saturday, the council held its second “Cooped Up Campfire” featuring troop leaders, scouts, their families and familiar faces from the community.

The 50-minute event was hosted live on Facebook by Eagle Scout Matt Delva.

Video greetings were sent in by special guests including Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Congressman David Cicilline, URI men’s basketball coach David Cox, Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield, radio hosts from 92 PRO-FM, and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo (left) and Eagle Scout Matte Delva (right)

The Narragansett Council has transitioned to a virtual scouting program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim McCandless said it’s been a success so far.

“The work of my staff at the Narragansett Council along with the adaptability of our Scouts has made the transition to virtual scouting better than I could have ever hoped,” he said. “The success of our second ‘Cooped Up Campfire’ shows how important the Scouting program is for families in the region and we will continue to provide numerous online learning experiences to help our youth develop life-changing skills.”

You can watch the entire “Cooped Up Campfire” video here.

More than 2,000 scouts in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts have participated in online merit badge courses over the last two months.

