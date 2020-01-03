Local bakery continues New Year’s tradition of giving back

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven Stars Bakery is ringing in the new year by giving back.

The bakery donated 100 percent of its sales from each of its Rhode Island locations on Tuesday to help feed the state’s neediest residents.

The proceeds from all three locations will go to We Share Hope, a nonprofit that feeds 10,000 residents every month. It will also go to food rescue organizations The Amos House and The Elisha Project.

A great reason to buy that muffin or cookie! 🍪 Seven Stars Bakery is holding their annual donation day next Tuesday. 100% of their sales will go to four local non-profit organizations. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rq08u3Y8BK — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) January 3, 2020

“Looking at the value that we place as being a part of the Rhode Island community, it’s a day we can focus on giving back to it,” co-owner Tracy Daugherty said.

Seven Stars’ tradition of giving back in January has been going on for 19 years. The company says last year, it raised $13,000 on New Year’s Day.