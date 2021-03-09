Local actors to put on a pandemic performance of Godspell

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been almost a year and the lights are still out on Broadway.

The pandemic has been devastating for the performing arts industry, but there’s a bright light for local actors craving to perform again.

Inspiration Performing Arts Company and Advanced Production and Design have teamed up to keep the arts alive in the community and produce their second fully virtual production, Godspell.

The group’s first virtual production was the Wizard of Oz in the fall.

After converting a warehouse into a production studio, the companies have utilized local and professional talent to produce the musical experience you can view from the safety of your home.

Upon arrival, everyone gets a rapid COVID-19 test, and after a negative result, your temperature is taken at the door before you are allowed inside.

“We do it through the state of Rhode Island,” Production Manager Becky Silva said. “Advanced Production and Design is an official testing site.”

Once inside, the performance space is complete with separate pods so performers can take off their masks to hear the music their voices create together.

“It makes you feel good and you can just lay it all out on the stage and just have fun, you know?” Nikos Koutsogiannis said.

Their only payment is the joy of performing again, something that was a lifeline for one actor.

“I was in New York and I was a working actor, so now I left New York and I’m back in Rhode Island and I was looking for something to do, and now I get to do what I love!” Gian Diacostanzo said.

The theater group has been around for ten years traveling the country and becoming a nonprofit in 2019.

They were in the midst of growing their special needs theater program when the pandemic hit.

“Our mission statement is to provide performing arts opportunities to underserved members of the community, and during the pandemic, everybody has been underserved in the arts,” Silva said.

The performance will taped to stream Easter weekend — the first weekend of April.

At intermission, there will also be a special performance from the original Broadway cast of the 2012 Godspell Revival.