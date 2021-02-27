‘Light up the skies’ parade held for toddler diagnosed with rare cancer

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — The Warwick community rallied together to light up the sky for Rowan Shaw. A two-year-old who is continuing to shine bright after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

A parade adorned with local law enforcement, fire fighters, and community members rode past Rowan’s Warwick home as he watched behind lights through the window. Participants dropped off gifts and well wishes for this little warrior.

Last week Rowan participated in a clinical trial in Boston and this parade was his welcome home.