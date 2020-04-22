1  of  2
Live Now
Mass. Governor Baker coronavirus briefing Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Light Up Sturdy: First responders show appreciation for hospital staff

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters, paramedics and police officers in Attleboro showed their appreciation for hospital workers with a “Light Up Sturdy” event Tuesday afternoon.

The first responders drove around Sturdy Memorial Hospital with their lights flashing and sirens blaring as a way to say “thank you” for taking care of the patients they bring to the hospital.

“Most of us don’t have to go into harm’s way, we’re staying at home. If we go to the store and it’s busy, we turn around and go back,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins said. “These guys have to face it, the people in the hospital, firefighters, they have to go inside anyway and we’re very grateful for everything they do.”

Hawkins believes as a whole, Attleboro is handling the pandemic very well, saying the community has really come together.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m.- Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com