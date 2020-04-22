Light Up Sturdy: First responders show appreciation for hospital staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters, paramedics and police officers in Attleboro showed their appreciation for hospital workers with a “Light Up Sturdy” event Tuesday afternoon.

The first responders drove around Sturdy Memorial Hospital with their lights flashing and sirens blaring as a way to say “thank you” for taking care of the patients they bring to the hospital.

“Most of us don’t have to go into harm’s way, we’re staying at home. If we go to the store and it’s busy, we turn around and go back,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins said. “These guys have to face it, the people in the hospital, firefighters, they have to go inside anyway and we’re very grateful for everything they do.”

Hawkins believes as a whole, Attleboro is handling the pandemic very well, saying the community has really come together.

