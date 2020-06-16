PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers at Lifespan are celebrating as Rhode Island’s largest hospital group has reached a significant milestone.
Lifespan announced Monday it has discharged its 1,000th recovered COVID-19 patient, offering a much-needed dose of hope for health care workers.
In total, nearly 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the Ocean State have been discharged.
Interactive: See all the latest COVID-19 data on WPRI.com’s tracking page »
As of midday Monday, there were 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 21 were listed in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators.
The state has also hit a new COVID-19 testing milestone on Monday, with the share of all tests over the weekend coming back positive dipping below 2% for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Lifespan has discharged 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island
- Commissioner Rob Manfred says baseball season in jeopardy
- 12 Responds: Why can’t I get an appointment at the DMV?
- Mass. offering COVID-19 testing for attendees of large gatherings
- Johnson & Wales to reopen for fall semester under new restrictions