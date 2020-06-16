Live Now
Lifespan has discharged 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers at Lifespan are celebrating as Rhode Island’s largest hospital group has reached a significant milestone.

Lifespan announced Monday it has discharged its 1,000th recovered COVID-19 patient, offering a much-needed dose of hope for health care workers.

In total, nearly 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the Ocean State have been discharged.

As of midday Monday, there were 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 21 were listed in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators.

The state has also hit a new COVID-19 testing milestone on Monday, with the share of all tests over the weekend coming back positive dipping below 2% for the first time since the pandemic hit.

