‘Lasagna Love’ brings home-cooked meals to families in need nationwide

(WPRI) — There is now a nationwide online movement that is using lasagna to show others some much-needed love.

The movement, called Lasagna Love, started shortly after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the United States where “Lasagna Mamas” can cook up their favorite lasagna for others.

Lasagna Love’s mission is to not only help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families but also provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time of uncertainty.

“With all the different COVID things happening like remote school and job loss and working remotely to be able to easily give one meal where a family can sit down and enjoy it together is just really comforting to know,” Erin Magina said.

On Lasagna Love’s website, you can anonymously nominate a family in need, request a lasagna of your own, donate the groceries, or sign up to cook.

Thousands of families have been fed through this initiative.