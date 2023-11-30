BOSTON (WPRI) — An 11-week-old kitten with severely deformed back legs already defied the odds and has now found his forever home.

MSPCA-Angell announced in a social media post on Wednesday that Gumby was adopted by animal advocate and radio personality Danielle Murr.

The young kitten, called Gumby, arrived in Massachusetts on Nov. 11 from the SPCA of Texas for medical treatment and to find a loving home.

“Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around — often on all fours,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Gumby is able to walk and use the litterbox, and the shelter staff said that he is very sweet, loving and playful.

Now he will have a dog, cat and hamster siblings to keep him company in his new home.

“Thank you to everyone who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending,” the MSPCA wrote. “Happy tails, Gumby!”