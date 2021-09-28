Kevin ‘K-Rob’ Robinson Jr. following in his father’s footsteps

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kevin Robinson was an East Providence native and a Bicycle Motocross (BMX) legend.

His son, Kevin Robinson Jr., is part of the next generation of riders doing some amazing tricks on two wheels. Unfortunately, Kevin Sr. isn’t here anymore to see his son compete, but his legacy lives on.

“I could ride a bike and whatever since I was 3 years old without training wheels,” Kevin Jr. said.

Kevin Sr., also known by his riding moniker “K-Rob,” was a professional freestyle BMX rider who competed in numerous competitions across the country, including a performance that netted him two gold medals in the 2006 X Games 12.

He is also a Guinness Book of World Record holder and widely recognized as one of the best riders of all time.

K-Rob knew early on that his son would possibly follow in his footsteps.

“My boy Kevin, he was already doing this box jump at a ramp in Pennsylvania,” K-Rob said in an interview just over a year before he died suddenly from a stroke in December 2017. He was 45.

Now almost four years later, 15-year-old Kevin Jr. is one of the top-ranked BMX riders at his age in the country.

When asked what the craziest thing he has ever done on a bike is, he said he didn’t know.

“I did like a 720 over a big box jump so that’s definitely up there, along with this backflip along this mega ramp,” Kevin Jr. recalled.

12 News recently met up with Kevin Jr. and his mom Robin Robinson at the skate park in East Providence dedicated to her late husband.

“I almost feel like my life’s work is following someone named Kevin riding a bike on a ramp,” Robin laughed.

Kevin Jr. says he wants to be like his dad, but also take it to the next level.

“Of course I want to be like him but I think I have a different style than he does so we are just different riders and of course I would like to be like him and his achievements I would like to match,” Kevin Jr. explained. “Or better.”

Robin said at times it can be difficult for Kevin Jr. to not have his father here guiding him through his journey since he feels a lot of pressure from time to time.

“I remember when he was here, he felt Kevin (Jr.) was kind of a natural from the time he was young he felt Kevin (Jr.) had amazing bike control,” Robin said. “If he were to be here now, to see him 4 years later with Kevin (Jr.) riding all the time, and trying and putting a lot of time in, and effort, I think he would be shocked but not shocked all at the same time.”

“It definitely would be nice to have him here to see but I’m sure he is watching. I just know he is around and in my presence,” Robin continued.

Robin says she can be nervous when Kevin Jr. performs his tricks but is also “kind of trained at this point 20 years later.”

“I’m nervous but I also know Kevin is pretty cerebral so he thinks a lot before he tries things,” she said. “He’s pretty cautious, even though it doesn’t appear like he is, he’s pretty cautious and only does things when the time is right.”

Kevin Jr. will be heading out to California next month to compete in another national competition.