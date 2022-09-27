(WPRI) — Wrestling legend and Massachusetts native John Cena has hit an honorable milestone.

Cena has set a new record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation with 650, according to the Guinness World Records.

He began his career in professional wrestling in 1999 and then granted his first wish for Make-A-Wish in 2002.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. It targets children between the ages of 2 and 18 and they can choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event or even give a gift to someone else.

Cena is the most requested celebrity that the kids want to meet — nobody else has granted more than 200 wishes in the 42 years Make-A-Wish has existed. He even granted the Foundation’s 1,000th wish in 2012.

He often brings one of his championship belts with him to the special meetings.