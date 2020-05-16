Jeep and tow truck rally showing appreciation for healthcare workers

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island’s economy slowly reopens, front-line workers continue treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state.

On Saturday, more than one hundred Jeeps and tow trucks hit the road to again show their appreciation for healthcare workers.

After parading through the streets, the group dropped off food, PPE, and other supplies to healthcare workers at Landmark, Roger Williams, Bradley and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals.

“It’s just overwhelming, it really is, to support front-line workers and first responders,” organizer Gerald St. Angelo said.

Saturday’s rally included police escorts from several local departments.