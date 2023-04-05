JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Jamestown Police Department awarded a medal to one of its dispatchers for saving the life of a man who hurt himself while walking on the rocks at Beavertail State Park back in February.

David Bento used his skills as an FAA Certified Drone Operator to search for the injured man from above.

“Without the drone and a skilled operator like Dispatcher Bento, this person would almost certainly not have survived,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Rhode Island DEM told 12 News the man fell down an embankment near the Beavertail Lighthouse. He was later found suffering from hypothermia and flown to Rhode Island Hospital. No word on his current condition.