‘It’s nice to bring somebody into the world’: Coventry firefighters deliver baby boy in back of rescue

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ June 18 will be a day that members of the Central Coventry Fire Department will remember forever.

It was the day they helped deliver a healthy baby boy in the back of their rescue.

“Something like this was exciting,” Coventry Fire Lt. Ken Marcotte said. “It’s not something you get to do every day.”

Marcotte said it started like any other call.

“The call came in for a female in labor,” Marcotte said. “You’re always thinking on the way, what could it be? What are we going to do? I always try to stay one step ahead just in case.”

When they arrived, the mother-to-be was in her bathtub and told firefighters this was her fourth child.

Marcotte said it was clear she knew what she was doing.

“I asked her, ‘you can deliver in the tub or we can take you to the hospital,’ and she wanted to get out of the house,” he recalled.

But the baby had other plans.

“It seemed like once we got her in the truck, the wheels just started turning,” Marcotte said. “The baby wanted out.”

Within minutes, the crew helped the woman give birth in the back of Rescue 7.

“He was happy, happy-go-lucky,” Marcotte said of the newborn. “He was awesome.”

“Normally we don’t get to see things like this,” he continued. “A lot of the time, we are going [to help] the sick and injured … so it’s nice to bring somebody into the world.”

Central Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown said he’s proud of his crew for rising to the occasion.

“It’s not an easy job and they see a lot of bad things, so they had to be recognized for what they did,” Brown said. “They went above and beyond and brought a precious child into the world which is just amazing.”

Marcotte credited the woman with how she handled the situation given the circumstances.

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” he said. “She was in a lot of pain … but she was in good spirits and was just happy the baby was OK and safe.”

At last check, Marcotte said the mom and her newborn are doing well.