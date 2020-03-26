Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Closings & Delays
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

‘It’s more important than ever’: Local tradition shines bright amid dark times

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s a nightly tradition in the city of Providence.

Good Night Lights: A reminder to the young patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital they aren’t alone during their stay. 

“I think it’s more important than ever,” Good Night Lights founder Steve Brosnihan said of Wednesday night’s display.

As the world grapples with the developing news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Brosnihan and about a dozen other people took a night off from worrying to show their support for the young patients.

Parked facing Hasbro, they flashed their headlights toward the hospital for what’s been coined “The Magic Minute.” In return, some of the hospital’s young patients flickered their room lights. 

“I think it’s more important than usual because things are very limited in the hospital right now, as far as visiting and creative services,” Brosnihan said.

Brosnihan said it is a very different time to be in the hospital than it was just a few weeks ago.

It’s been more than two weeks since Lifespan suspended patient visitation at all of its hospitals due to the coronavirus. At Hasbro, a modified policy was put in place to allow for the accompaniment of one parent. 

“To have something to look forward to, to know people are out here doing their best to comply with all the rules that are currently in place, and yet, still finding a way to get them [Hasbro patients] some hope with this signal,” Brosnihan said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com