‘It felt like an eternity’: Providence patrolman recalls saving infant’s life

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When Patrolman Jose Dechamps heard someone yelling “the baby can’t breathe,” he knew exactly what he had to do.

A 25-year veteran of the Providence Police Department, Deschamps was responding to a crash in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday when a man came running out of a nearby house calling to the officers for help.

“When you hear something like that… I looked at the lieutenant, he looked at the men, and it was like instant,” Dechamps recalled. “We went running into the house.”

Upon entering the house, Deschamps said the 8-month-old boy’s mother placed her child in his arms and he knew the situation was dire.

“Unfortunately, I saw the baby was lifeless, turning blue, so we immediately performed CPR,” he said.

Deschamps learned that the baby was not choking, but had a pre-existing medical condition. After performing CPR for several minutes, he said the baby began breathing again.

“It felt like an eternity to be honest with you,” he said. “It was something I’d never experienced before and I hope to never experience again, but I was glad to be there, I was blessed to be there.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour