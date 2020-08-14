‘It felt like an eternity’: Providence patrolman recalls saving infant’s life

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When Patrolman Jose Dechamps heard someone yelling “the baby can’t breathe,” he knew exactly what he had to do.

A 25-year veteran of the Providence Police Department, Deschamps was responding to a crash in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday when a man came running out of a nearby house calling to the officers for help.

“When you hear something like that… I looked at the lieutenant, he looked at the men, and it was like instant,” Dechamps recalled. “We went running into the house.”

Upon entering the house, Deschamps said the 8-month-old boy’s mother placed her child in his arms and he knew the situation was dire.

“Unfortunately, I saw the baby was lifeless, turning blue, so we immediately performed CPR,” he said.

Deschamps learned that the baby was not choking, but had a pre-existing medical condition. After performing CPR for several minutes, he said the baby began breathing again.

“It felt like an eternity to be honest with you,” he said. “It was something I’d never experienced before and I hope to never experience again, but I was glad to be there, I was blessed to be there.”