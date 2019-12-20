Iconic Christmas display tops contest, donates winnings to charity

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local family known for their elaborate Christmas display — and their generosity — came out on top after putting their decorations up against other holiday revelers.

Frank Picozzi’s Christmas light display in Warwick has been bringing holiday cheer his neighborhood for 12 years, while also raising money for The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Picozzi said that with Thanksgiving being late this year and the recent stormy weather, the donation box hasn’t been quite as full as previous years.

“It’s going to be less, it’s a shorter season and people have just not been as generous,” Picozzi said.

To give his fund-raising efforts a spark, he entered — and won — the B101 Christmas Lights Contest.

“I have never wanted to enter a contest, I just don’t believe in it, I don’t do this to compete, or for an ego thing,” Picozzi said.

Winning the contest earned Picozzi a $500 gift certificate to the Warwick Mall. In an effort to ensure the prize was donated to The Tomorrow Fund, Gel’s Kitchen in West Warwick stepped in and bought the gift certificate from Picozzi.

Picozzi said he will now take that cash and donate it to the Tomorrow Fund.

Picozzi posted on Facebook after he won, saying, “That means that The Tomorrow Fund is the winner.”

The gift of giving became so contagious, that J & S Auto Repair of Warwick is donating an additional $500. The owner, Jay Hoyle, said it was an easy decision to help out Picozzi.

“I have known him for a long time and he’s never competed in any of this, so when he got involved in it, I said, ‘We have to find some way to match,’ so that’s what we came up with,” Hoyle said.

“We are making a late-inning surge here,” Picozzi added. “It’s been really good the last week-and-a-half, so we are doing everything we can.”

Christmas is right around the corner, so anyone who wants to check out Picozzi’s display and donate to The Tomorrow Fund can visit his home at 75 Grist Mill Road in Warwick.