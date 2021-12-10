‘I like helping people’: Warwick girl hosts Christmas toy drive for her birthday party

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday is Ella Robert’s 11th birthday and she decided to hold a toy drive at her birthday party this week.

The Warwick girl’s mom, Kim, says she always likes to help people during this time of the year.

When Ella was going through her closet, she realized how much stuff she had. That’s when she decided she wanted to do something special for her community.

At Ella’s birthday party he had all of her friends bring unwrapped gifts that could be donated.

“I like helping people, I like giving to people and I think I have a lot of stuff from my family and everything. So, I think I should give,” Ella said.

The toys were donated to the Warwick Fire Department toy drive, where Kim works as a dispatcher.

A fire truck even came by the party to pick the toys up.

Ella and Kim say all kids can do big things: small things make big things happen.