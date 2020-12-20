Holiday surprise spreads cheer to Providence nursing home residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It can be quite the undertaking to set up and decorate a Christmas tree.

So imagine decorating 78 of them.

Fran Davenport, who’s in charge of event planning and decorating for Charlesgate Nursing Center’s management company, did just that after she and administrator Pat Rodrigues noticed the residents were losing hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are losing hope. We have to be their hope,” Rodrigues said.

Davenport decorated both Christmas trees and Hanukkah bushes for all of the residents in an effort to bring some light back into their lives.

The trees were distributed to residents earlier this month.

Holiday Cheer is contagious, and “Operation Charlesgate Cheer” wasn’t only lifting the spirits of the residents, but the staff members who helped distribute them as well.

“We think this project will not only cheer the hearts of the residents, but every American who is trying to think about the holidays and searching for a sense of renewal, a reset, a glimmer of hope … and no one needs this more than long term care residents,” the nursing home said in a statement.