WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Westport man known as “Fast Eddie” is showing no signs of slowing down.

Edmond Beaulieu celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday and is the star of a billboard on I-195 in Fall River.

Beaulieu, whose friends call him “Fast Eddie” due to how quickly he walks around at car shows, is the town’s oldest resident, according to his grandson, Westport Fire Capt. Brian Beaulieu.

Last year, his friends and family organized a birthday parade of classic cars in his honor.