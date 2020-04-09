Heroes thanking heroes: Woonsocket first responders show support for health care workers

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket’s first responders saluted their fellow front-line workers in the health care field Thursday morning at Landmark Medical Center.

During the morning shift change, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers lined the streets with smiles to say thanks to doctors, nurses and other staff members.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great relationship with all these people,” Woonsocket Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said.

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt called it a fitting tribute, describing the first responders and the Landmark staff as a team.

“It’s very heartwarming,” she said. “Camaraderie between them continues to grow due to the situation we are facing now.”

Landmark Medical Center CEO Mike Souza said for his team, it was a welcome sight as they keep pushing through.

“Really shown their dedication, perseverance, and we are all very proud of them,” he said. “Uncertainty definitely takes a toll on them. Having to go back home to your families after a long, tiring day.”

At one point, several doctors and nurses stopped to thank the first responders in return.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465