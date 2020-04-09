Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Heroes thanking heroes: Woonsocket first responders show support for health care workers

It's Good News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket’s first responders saluted their fellow front-line workers in the health care field Thursday morning at Landmark Medical Center.

During the morning shift change, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers lined the streets with smiles to say thanks to doctors, nurses and other staff members.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great relationship with all these people,” Woonsocket Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said.

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt called it a fitting tribute, describing the first responders and the Landmark staff as a team.

“It’s very heartwarming,” she said. “Camaraderie between them continues to grow due to the situation we are facing now.”

Landmark Medical Center CEO Mike Souza said for his team, it was a welcome sight as they keep pushing through.

“Really shown their dedication, perseverance, and we are all very proud of them,” he said. “Uncertainty definitely takes a toll on them. Having to go back home to your families after a long, tiring day.”

At one point, several doctors and nurses stopped to thank the first responders in return.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com