PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A special Rhode Island tradition celebrated eight years Wednesday, as lights shined up into the night sky for patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to see.

“Good Night Lights” is a local tradition for the children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in which residents, police officers and local businesses participate each night.

It involves shining a light towards the hospital at 8:30 p.m. before bedtime. Children in the hospital shine lights back in return.

Wednesday’s display featured two high school marching bands, the Big Blue Bug and Santa Claus himself. It also was dedicated to the safety of all healthcare workers.

Stanley Zuba, president of Stanley Tree Service, was also there with some of his crews. He said his daughter is a nurse at Hasbro, which makes the event extra special.

“It’s a great feel-good night. The guys are all here on their own time. They volunteered their time to be here. A lot of them look forward to it, and a lot of these guys have been here every time we’ve come here,” Zuba said.

Stanley Tree Service had more than two dozen bucket trucks for the occasion.