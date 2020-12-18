Many going the extra mile to spread some holiday cheer this year

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Christmas spirit shining extra bright this holiday season with light displays near and far.

One West Warwick homeowner’s elaborate light display gained so much attention, their neighbor felt the need to do the next best thing.

Instead of trying to compete, the neighbor just simply put up a light display saying “ditto.” No doubt getting a laugh from many and arguably leaving just as much, if not more of an impression on their community.

It’s a community effort at Raise the Bar Nutrition in East Greenwich, with the location’s “Giving Tree” toy drive collecting hundreds of gifts for local children in need this holiday season.

The items are all being donated to the Boy’s Town New England organization.

Students at Rocky Hill Country Day are sending smiles and holiday wishes to COVID-19 patients and frontline workers.

The school’s lower school families are sending holiday cards to the Rhode Island field hospital in Cranston in hopes of bringing joy to those battling the virus.