Giving Back: Teddy Bear Hunt Helping Distract Kids During Coronavirus Outbreak

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Teddy bears are popping up in windows all over the country and now the scavenger hunt meant to bring adventure and cheer during this isolating time is getting wings here in Rhode Island

“It’s become organic and people are sharing it. It is spreading. It’s crawling across the globe and that’s kind of fantastic,” said Marie Ann Hopkins.

Thanks in part to Hopkins, the movement is growing at a fast pace here in the Ocean State after starting the ‘Facebook page, Bear Hunt 2020.’

“It’s been about a week and a half now and probably rounding 19,000. It’s been exponential.”

The idea, inspired by the children’s book, “We’re Going On A Bear Hunt” is global with bears appearing in New Zealand, Australia and all across the country.

“It’s really for everyone. I have elderly grandmas and people with special needs, we are all feeling trapped right now, and people that maybe feeling especially trapped right now. It’s giving them a sense of unity.”

Hopkins wants to remind people not to post their home addresses when posting their bears online.

Her goal is to get it big enough that anybody walking through their neighborhood or across their road will see a bear in their window and know that we’re all in this together.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Email me at msardelli@wpri.com or reach out to me on Facebook or Twitter and we will share them here on Eyewitness News this morning in the coming weeks and days ahead.