Giving Back: Restaurant handing out free lunches daily to local kids

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The demands on parents right now to balance the stress of working from home while caring for youngsters and teaching school-age children are understandably exhausting.

Now, one restaurant is helping out the best way they know how.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community. We weren’t quite sure what the response would be but the response has been overwhelming. We’re doing 50-75 lunches a day,” Kim Bonn said.

Bonn said the lunches are being given for free by the owners of Kim & Steve’s Masthead Grill in Warwick to school-age children or anyone who needs a lunch.

“Our slogan says it takes a village to raise a child and the parents have enough on their plate right now so if we could just take that one little burden off their shoulders that would be great,” Stephen Delory said.

Kim and Steve said the response from the restaurant community has been incredible, especially seeing former competitors, like the Crow’s Nest, offering to lend staff members or supplies to their business for the greater good.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. Send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com with your ideas, photos and videos or find me on Facebook or Twitter and we may share them in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines