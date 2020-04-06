Giving Back: ‘Monday Night Lights’ brings joy to quarantined elderly

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ By now, most of us are missing the basic interaction with family and friends. That connection is often the highlight of the day for those in assisted living facilities.

Staff at the Saint Antoine Residence Community in North Smithfield have found a new creative way to connect residents to their loved ones.

The challenge?

“How do we incorporate these families while following these new guidelines that are changing sometimes every day,” April Paniccia said.

Paniccia, the director of social services at the residence community, is taking a page from Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s popular “Good Night Lights” tradition by creating their own spin on it.

“We are keeping busy. We are all trying to stay upbeat and motivated to benefit the staff and the residents who are missing their families and that’s honestly where the Monday Night Lights’ came from,” she said.

The idea is to have families who can no longer visit in person decorate their cars with lights and messages of support then parade around the property bringing smiles and cheer.

April said what started as a small gesture of hope on the outside is having a big impact on the residents spirits on the inside.

For those wanting to participate, “Monday Night Lights” is being held weekly at 7 p.m.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

Email me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and send me your stories, photos and videos and we can feature them here on Eyewitness News this Morning in the coming days ahead.

