Giving Back: ‘Cookie Countess’ uses 3-D printers to help make medical face masks

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Rhode Island and Massachusetts business are teaming up for the same common cause, bringing essential protection to front line workers.

Hillary Ramos and her husband Jon, owners of the “Cookie Countess,” are usually very busy this time of year with Easter orders, but the Coronavirus crisis has them shifting gears.

The couple now temporarily, changing their 3-D printers from creating cookie cutters to face shield headbands.

“We are thrilled to be able to do something because like everybody else, we’re working from home and watching the news and we feel helpless and you know you’re doing your part by being home, but we want to do anything to help everyone who is out there especially the medical community,” Hillary said.

Makers Workshop, a company out of Maynard, Mass., later adds the clear shield and the elastic portion of the masks, then distributes them to hospitals in need.

The hope is to make upwards of 10,000 face shields.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Send me an email with your ideas, photos and videos to msardelli@wpri.com or reach out to me on Facebook and Twitter and we just may share your stories in the days ahead.

