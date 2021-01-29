Girl, 7, selling hand-painted seashells to raise money for charity

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A young girl’s successful non-profit business venture all began with a trip to the beach.

Scarlett Raucci may only be 7 years old, but she’s already having quite the impact on her community.

It started two years ago when Raucci and her grandmother Dr. Marian Mattison went to the beach. Picking up seashells, rocks, and other beach treasures she found she told her “Nana” she wanted to sell them.

Raucci and Mattison then began hand painting the items and selling them to raise money for charity.

The shells raised enough money to buy hundreds of pairs of socks and underwear for those in need with help from St. Patrick Church in Providence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community