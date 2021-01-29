Girl, 7, selling hand-painted seashells to raise money for charity

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A young girl’s successful non-profit business venture all began with a trip to the beach.

Scarlett Raucci may only be 7 years old, but she’s already having quite the impact on her community.

It started two years ago when Raucci and her grandmother Dr. Marian Mattison went to the beach. Picking up seashells, rocks, and other beach treasures she found she told her “Nana” she wanted to sell them.

Raucci and Mattison then began hand painting the items and selling them to raise money for charity.

The shells raised enough money to buy hundreds of pairs of socks and underwear for those in need with help from St. Patrick Church in Providence.