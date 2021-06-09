Gatorade Player of the Year winner donates $1,000 prize to youth programs at YMCA

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Reese Fahys has only lived in Rhode Island for a few months and she’s already proving to be one of the state’s most dominant athletes.

And not only that, the East Greenwich High School sophomore is also inspiring others to give back to their community.

Fahys, a New Jersey native, was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year for girls cross country and on Wednesday, she donated the $1,000 prize that comes along with it to the YMCA of Greater Providence.

The money will go toward the Race 4 Chase youth triathlon and a new Speed and Agility clinic, with which Fahys plans to volunteer.

The triathlon aims to keep kids active and help them reach their full potential by teaching them to run, bike and swim. Training begins July 6 and the race will be held August 15 at Fort Adams State Park. Learn more and register here »

With the Speed and Agility course, kids will take part in a variety of drills and game-based activities “designed to improve sports performance and prevent injuries,” according to the YMCA. It runs from July 6 through August 26. Learn more and register here »