FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — This weekend, a coffee and pastry at Al Mac’s On the Go came with a side of hope for a local boy battling leukemia.

The business hosted a fundraiser on Sunday morning for 6-year-old Henry and his family.

His mom, Kayla, who works at the coffee shop and bakery, said the diagnosis came as a surprise and resulted in a 28 day hospital stay at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

She said she is grateful for the community’s support that’s helping keep Henry strong.

“Henry is doing great. He is surprising everyone’s expectations at the hospital, which we knew he would. He’s always been a strong and resilient little boy and he is proving to us every day that he can be a superhero just like his transformers that he loves to play with,” Kayla Ouellette said.

The family says Henry is undergoing a two-year treatment program for his cancer.

To show their support, staff at Al Macs’s wore t-shirts that read “ohHenry” and “Beatable & Treatable” and all proceeds from Sunday’s event benefited the family.

“We are extremely overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, everyone’s kindness, everyone’s thoughts, everyone’s prayers. It means so much to us,” Kayla Ouellette said.

A GoFundMe page has also been organized for the family. You can learn more about it and ways to help here.