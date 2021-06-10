Franklin retirement home hosts ‘senior’ prom

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Senior prom is a distant memory for some, but for others, it only just happened.

Magnolia Heights Gracious Retirement Living in Franklin held a senior prom for residents on Wednesday afternoon.

“I haven’t attended the prom, I was never able to graduate. I had to get out of school when I was 16, so I’m really enjoying this,” resident Laura Tavares said.

The prom was the first big event for the 130 residents of the retirement community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Having an event here, have goosebumps. It’s very meaningful. For us the staff and for the residents,” Carolyn Pereira, sales and marketing manager for the facility, said.