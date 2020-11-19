Franklin Park Zoo asks for help naming baby hippo

Cleo and baby hippo. (Courtesy: Franklin Park Zoo)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Franklin Park Zoo recently welcomed a baby pygmy hippo and they’re asking the public for help deciding his name.

The calf is the first pygmy hippo to be born at the Zoo.

The Zoo is hosting an online silent auction to name the male calf, which was born to mom Cleopatra on Oct. 5 at just 13 pounds. The auction runs until Nov. 29.

The hippo has already grown to 30 pounds and recently made his debut in the Zoo’s tropical forest exhibit.

Proceeds from the auction will go to support critical animal care at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo in Stoneham.

