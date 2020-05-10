Family, friends for loved one’s 100th birthday on Mother’s Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered outside of Kent Regency in Warwick, to celebrate a loved one’s special birthday, on Mother’s Day.

Catherine Prest’s was born on May 10th, 1920, making her 100 years-old on Saturday.

She watched from a window of the facility as family members honked the horns of their vehicles and sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Seeing her through the window, it’s hard. You want to give her a hug, but you can’t.” said Pamela Killoran, Catherine’s youngest daughter.

Killoran said a worker a Kent Regency helped organize the party.

“They’ve done a wonderful job in there. They got her a cake and there’s balloons and they got her a crown, a banner. They’re very, very nice in there. You can’t thank these people enough, they’re angels.”

Catherine has six children of her own, with 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

“I’m so happy we could do it and that she’s still here, on her 100th birthday, it’s a blessing,” said another daughter, Luraellen Wiggins. “And to be your 100th birthday on Mother’s Day, it’s remarkable.”

The family has now planned for a more formal birthday celebration in late September.