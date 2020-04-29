Fall River sewing company provides RI with millions of medical gowns

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Hospitals across Rhode Island were close to running out of medical gowns, but thankfully two local brothers came to the rescue, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Merrow’s Sewing Machine Company in Fall River recently transitioned to making medical isolation gowns for healthcare workers.

Charlie Merrow said when the state requested a half million of their gowns, it was a no-brainer. He and his brother, who both own the company, provided the Ocean State with 10,000 medical gowns over the weekend and have more on the way.

“Charlie and Owen Merrow are heroes in my mind,” Raimondo said during her daily press briefing on Tuesday. “We expect that that supply is going to hold us in good stead for months to come.”

Courtesy: Charlie Merrow

Merrow’s 240 employees have worked 18-hour days for nearly a month to keep up with the demand, according to Charlie.

He tells Eyewitness News their company is providing gowns to more than 100 hospitals nationwide.

“It is effectively a massive manufacturing effort to get the right products on our provider’s backs, so there is a terrific amount of satisfaction that we derive from this,” Charlie said. “It’s a really wonderful thing to be a part of.”

Charlie said so far, their medical gowns are being sent to hospitals in 10 different states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

