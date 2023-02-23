EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence Police Department has a new police chief — but only for a day.

Angel “AJ” Lewis, a lifelong East Providence resident, was sworn in Thursday by Mayor Bob DaSilva and Chief Chris Francesconi.

But how did the 9-year-old get to be chief for the day?

It turns out his parents, Lisa and David Sheldon, won the title for their son in a silent auction last month. The silent auction was part of a charity fundraiser hosted by the East Providence Junior Townies.

The fourth-grader at Waddington Elementary School was flanked by both of his parents during his swearing-in ceremony.

“I have no doubt that Angel will be a top-notch chief,” DaSilva said, adding that he hopes the experience will inspire Lewis to join the department someday.

Lewis held his first meeting immediately after being sworn in, according to Francesconi, which included introducing himself to his command staff, touring the police station and spending time with the department’s detectives and K9 Okki.

“It was a pleasure to host Chief AJ,” Francesconi said. “The chief for the day asked some great questions and I hope today is a day he remembers for a long time.”