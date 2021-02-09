East Greenwich students ‘share the love’ for their teachers

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Throughout the month of February, a local organization is encouraging students and families in its town to “share the love.”

The East Greenwich Education Foundation started an online campaign promoting positive messages of love and appreciation for educators in the community who are making a difference in the lives of their students every day.

“Hi Mrs. Serby, thanks so much for being my teacher, I love you,” Lily Salomon sent to her second-grade teacher at Frenchtown Elementary School.

Livia Chen expressed how grateful she was for her second-grade teacher at Frenchtown, Mrs. McPhee, by holding a colorful sign of thanks.

Gemma Ferranti gave a shoutout and some love to Mrs. Annicelli at Eldredge School while a Meadowbrook second-grader, Gibson Goudie, was all smiles sending a thank you to his teacher Mrs. Garcia.

At the end of the month, each teacher selected has a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to the Lakeshore Learning Center.