EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Juniper the Australian Cattle-hound mix went missing early last month, her owner Cullen Smith searched everywhere for her.

Juniper, who is a skittish dog, got spooked and bolted while her leash was still on in East Providence.

“For the next several days, I just kept consistently looking for her,” Smith said.

When sightings of Juniper dried up, Smith was desperate. He reached out to Save One Soul Animal Rescue League, the organization he adopted Juniper from, to ask for help.

The organization connected Smith with Sam Aromin, whose company, Hawkeye Aerial Systems, uses drones to help people find their lost dogs.

As soon as he got the call, Aromin headed to East Providence to search for Juniper with a thermal drone in tow.

“From the time I arrived at about 12:00 to about 1:15 is when I found Juniper,” Aromin recalled.

Aromin was able to guide Smith and a group of volunteers straight to Juniper. The dog had gotten stuck when her leash became tangled in a bush.

“It was almost unbelievable when he said, ‘I found your dog,’ because I had spent a good four days looking for her, and I was emotionally so distraught,” Smith said.

Smith said without Aromin, Juniper wouldn’t have made it. The temperatures were dropping, and Aromin’s drone had spotted a coyote just 800 feet north of where Juniper was found.

He called reuniting with Juniper “the best holiday, early Christmas gift one could get.”

For his part, Aromin said reuniting others with their loved ones gives him a sense of closure. The military veteran lost his mother while he was deployed.

“I never got to say goodbye to my mother when she had cancer, so to be there and see the reunion, to see how they miss each other, really means a lot to me,” he explained.

Aromin is going to continue searching for dogs. It’s work he’s proud to share with his 3-year-old daughter.

“She looks up to me a lot,” Aromin said. “I want to have happy and great memories of her looking up to her dad, knowing that he did something, and that she’s proud of him.”