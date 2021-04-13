Drive-by parade held for Portsmouth coach who recently received heart transplant

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nine days after receiving a life-saving heart transplant, a local coach and teacher is finally home.

Prior to the transplant, Mike Brennan, a physical education teacher at Thompson Middle School in Middletown and an assistant football and basketball coach at Portsmouth High School, had struggled with health problems for 16 years and underwent 11 heart procedures.

Mike was released from the hospital on Tuesday and welcomed home with a drive-by parade organized by members of the community.

He tells 12 News that he’s feeling terrific and is grateful for a second chance at life.

Mike said his doctors told him he can continue his recovery at home, but he must return once a week for a check up over the next two months.