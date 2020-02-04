‘Donnie, your move’: Local car dealer leaves $5k tip for waitress

SALISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts waitress received the biggest tip of her life thanks to a local car dealership owner.

Jennifer Navaria, who works at Seaglass Restaurant Salisbury, posted a photo of a receipt on Facebook showing she had received a $5,000 tip on a $158 bill.

At first, Navaria thought the tip was only for $50.

“I was like ‘Oh, wait a minute,’ so then I looked down again and I saw it was four digits, then a decimal point,” she recalled.

The tip was left by Ernie Boch Jr. as part of the 2020 Tip Challenge.

On top of the bill, Boch wrote, “Donnie, your move” referring to actor Donnie Wahlberg, the man behind the movement who recently left a $2,020 tip for a server at an IHOP restaurant.

“She was just so outstanding,” Boch said. “I said, ‘This is it! This is the 2020 Donnie Challenge.'”

Navaria said the generous tip made a job she already loved even more fulfilling.