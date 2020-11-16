Donnie Wahlberg again leaves $2,020 tip to inspire giving

It's Good News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff.

The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on Nov. 7 for a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote in its post. “When asked about it, all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

