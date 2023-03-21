BOSTON (WPRI) — A woman is reunited with her 10-year-old dog hours after she was stolen from a sidewalk on Beacon Hill in Boston.

Witnesses said someone took the terrier mix named “Rose McNugget,” jumped into a car and took off while the dog’s walker was picking up another pet around noon on Monday.

Police said two men sped off in a blue Honda vehicle and flew down Walnut Street.

Hours after hanging up signs with Rose’s picture around the city, her owner Maura Howley received a call from a stranger saying he found Rose walking down the street.

“This gentleman honestly just seemed like he wanted to help,” Howley said. “He said, ‘I have the dog. I gave her some food. She’s safe.’”

Soon enough, Howley had Rose back in her arms.

“She’s my family,” Howley said. “She’s just absolutely perfect, and I love her.”

Howley thanked the police and all of the community who came to help.

Police say they are still investigating and working to locate the men who allegedly took Rose.