PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A dog stranded on an icy pond is now safe thanks to crews in Providence.

A jogger spotted the dog at Edgewood Lake in Roger Williams Park around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Providence Police Sgt. Steve Courville told 12 News that when crews went out to retrieve the dog, it went through the ice.

A short time later, the dog was safely pulled from the icy waters and brought back to shore.

The dog is believed to be a stray. It’s now in the care of animal control.

Courville said people tend to dump animals in the park “all the time,” but it’s unclear if that’s the case in this situation.