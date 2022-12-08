PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two dogs found abandoned on the side of the road in Portsmouth last Thanksgiving is living her best life, according to the Potter League for Animals.

The dog, nicknamed “Gravy,” was officially adopted back in March and now goes by the name “Gracie.”

The other dog, nicknamed “Turkey,” was suffering from severe health complications and had to be put down.

The woman accused of abandoning the dogs, identified by police as Joneya Mack, has since been charged with unnecessary cruelty to an animal and abandonment of an animal.

Mack is due back in court next month.