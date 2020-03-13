Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

Dog, 10, reported stolen from animal shelter in Providence has been found

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of PARL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Animal Rescue League who reported a sheltered dog was reportedly stolen during a break-in incident Monday night has since been found.

PARL posted on their Facebook page that Jasper, 10, was found Thursday afternoon.

“Jasper has been found!” the post read. ” He is back in our care and we thank Detective Kevin Costa of the Providence Police Department for leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.”

According to PARL, there is evidence of a break-in at two exterior locations of the building.

Jasper, who is currently undergoing treatment for health issues, now needs additional medical attention after finding he sustained a serious injury to his leg(s) while missing, PARL said.

“Jasper needs surgery to repair a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee,” they added. “Poor Jasper already had a minor ACL tear in his left knee prior to being stolen.”

Currently, the shelter is hoping to raise funds to help toward Jasper’s medical care. The initial estimate for his surgery is over $4,500.

Anyone who would like to help can donate through their Facebook page or through their PayPal using ‘Jasper’ in the comments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com