Dog, 10, reported stolen from animal shelter in Providence has been found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Animal Rescue League who reported a sheltered dog was reportedly stolen during a break-in incident Monday night has since been found.

PARL posted on their Facebook page that Jasper, 10, was found Thursday afternoon.

“Jasper has been found!” the post read. ” He is back in our care and we thank Detective Kevin Costa of the Providence Police Department for leading the investigation, which is still ongoing.”

According to PARL, there is evidence of a break-in at two exterior locations of the building.

Jasper, who is currently undergoing treatment for health issues, now needs additional medical attention after finding he sustained a serious injury to his leg(s) while missing, PARL said.

“Jasper needs surgery to repair a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee,” they added. “Poor Jasper already had a minor ACL tear in his left knee prior to being stolen.”

Currently, the shelter is hoping to raise funds to help toward Jasper’s medical care. The initial estimate for his surgery is over $4,500.

Anyone who would like to help can donate through their Facebook page or through their PayPal using ‘Jasper’ in the comments.