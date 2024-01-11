COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Jillian Woodhead was driving with her two young daughters in the car last month when the unthinkable happened.

Woodhead said a tree branch fell onto her car’s hood, shattered her windshield and impaled her leg.

“My first thought was ‘This is a dream,'” she recalled. “I kept telling myself to wake up.”

The tree branch fell as a significant storm swept across the state, causing significant flooding and damage.

Sean Carey, Woodhead’s neighbor, noticed her car pulled off to the side of the road and ran over to help.

“I believe it was divine intervention,” Carey recalled. “You know, I had a ratchet strap in the car. I didn’t know what I was going to use the ratchet strap for, but when I saw the situation … I was like ‘OK, I just need to help.'”

Carey was able to turn the ratchet strap into a makeshift tourniquet, which he wrapped around Woodhead’s leg to slow the bleeding.

First responders, who were inundated with calls connected to the storm, arrived a short time later and rushed Woodhead to the hospital.

Carey’s quick thinking ended up saving Woodhead’s life. He was recognized for his heroism Thursday morning by the Coventry Fire Department.

“I am forever grateful,” Woodhead said. “My girls are still so little … I couldn’t imagine not being here with them.”

Rhode Island EMS Chief Jason Rhodes stressed the importance of knowing basic first aid, citing Carey’s actions as an example.