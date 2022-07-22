DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A police force in Massachusetts is enlisting the services of a support dog.

Oakie, an 8-week-old Labrador Retriever, joined the Dighton Police Department on Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Oakie as the newest member of our department,” Chief Robert MacDonald said. “He will be a great addition to our department serving as a comfort to all who interact with him. On behalf of the department, we thank everyone who helped make this possible.”

He was welcomed by his cousin K-9 comfort dogs from Boonefield who work in the area, Somerset Police’s Comfort Dog Raider and East Providence’s Comfort Dog Marty.

Oakie, whose name “signifies the great Council Oak Tree and the solid foundation of policing and community partnership,” is the department’s first K-9.

He will spend most of his time with School Resource Officer Stephen Hathaway at the town’s schools along with visits to the senior center, assisted living facilities and community events.

The department said Oakie will help with the de-escalation of children in need, as well as provide comfort to children and others who may be experiencing or have experienced trauma.

“As we’ve seen with police departments throughout the state, police comfort dogs truly improve the well-being of everyone they interact with,” Hathaway said. “We can’t wait to see the positive impacts Oakie will have on the Dighton community.”